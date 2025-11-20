Duckweed offers feed for poultry, aqua, cattle farms

Bhimavaram: Duckweed, abundantly available in local water bodies, can serve as an excellent protein-rich feed for poultry, cattle and aquaculture units, said SRKR Engineering College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma.

As part of the Science, Technology and Innovation Hub (STIH) initiative to promote self-employment among rural women through technology, a one-day training programme was conducted on Thursday at the college for youth from Jakkaram, Pedamiram and Kopalle villages. The session focused on effective utilisation of protein derived from duckweed. STI Hub coordinator Dr G Harish Kumar Varma presided over the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhimavaram Rural Veterinary Doctor Pandari Babu stated that duckweed-based protein is a cost-effective alternative to expensive commercial supplements for livestock nutrition. He added that using duckweed feed lowers investment while increasing returns, with poultry farmers seeing faster growth in birds within a short duration.