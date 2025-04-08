Durga temple devpt works gather momentum

Vijayawada: As per the directions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple (Kanaka Durga temple) authorities launched several development works for the convenience of devotees.

The dworks are being carried out in full swing, according to temple executive officer K Ramachandramohan.

The works include construction of a queue complex from Kanakadurganagar to Maha Mandapam with parking and toilet facilities.

The six storeyed Laddu Potu complex estimated at Rs 27 crore will be completed in three months. The Annadanam building is nearing completion and it will come into operation within six months.

A new road will be laid from Kanakadurganagar to Maha Mandapam as the existing road was damaged. A tinsel shed will be constructed near Maha Mandapam.

The newly-constructed Navagraha Mandapam near Malleswara Swamy temple will be inaugurated soon. Steel frames will be arranged around the Malleswara Swamy temple. Efforts are on to fix copper plates on Dwajasthambam of Malleswara Swamy temple and later gold plates with the assistance of TTD authorities.

The temple executive officer said a stone Yagasala will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore on the way to Malleswara Swamy temple. He said Puja Mandapams constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore are nearing completion.

In addition, the temple authorities are taking measures to provide safety to devotees by arranging iron mesh at ghat road to prevent falling of boulders during the rainy season. The authorities are also arranging steel benches at several places for the convenience of devotees.

The temple authorities are providing toilet facilities for devotees at Durga ghat, on the banks of Krishna river.

To prevent parking problems, the temple authorities are constructing a multi-level parking complex at Kanaka Durga Nagar. The authorities are giving top priority to develop greenery, arrange pandals and cool paints for the convenience of devotees during summer season.