Durga temple to reopen today

Vijayawada: In view of the lunar eclipse on Sunday, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada was closed to devotees in the afternoon. At 3.30 pm, temple priests performed Kavata Bandhanam (ritual closure) of the main temple and its sub-shrines.

Temple authorities announced that the temple will reopen on Monday, September 8, after the completion of purification rituals. From 3 am to 8.30 am, priests will conduct Suddhi (purification), Snapanabhishekam (ceremonial bathing of the deity), and Archana (special prayers).

During this period, regular morning services, including Suprabhata Seva, Khadgamala Puja, and Vastra Seva, will remain cancelled. Scheduled services at 7.30 am will be postponed and commence only after 8.30 am, following which all categories of darshan will resume as usual.

Temple officials appealed to devotees to note the changes and extend their cooperation. Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, ‘Samacharya’ V Siva Prasad Sharma, and members of the Vedic Committee supervised the arrangements.

