Dussehra Holidays scheduled changed in AP, schools to have holidays from September 22

In a significant announcement, the government of Andhra Pradesh has revised the Dussehra holiday schedule for schools across the state. State Education Minister Nara Lokesh disclosed the changes on Friday, September 19. Initially, the holidays were set from September 24 to October 2, but the latest announcement brings the dates forward to September 22, extending the holiday period by two additional days.

With the change, students will now enjoy a total of 11 days off instead of the previously planned 9 days. Minister Lokesh explained that the decision to adjust the holiday schedule was made in response to teachers' requests for an earlier break. He shared the news via a post on X-Vediya, stating that he had consulted with education department officials prior to making the announcement.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on October 3. In a related note, junior colleges will maintain their holiday schedule from September 28 to October 5, with no changes. Furthermore, the government has also announced that Christian minority schools will observe their Dussehra holidays from September 27 to October 2, providing them with a total of 6 days off.