Dy CM assures support to coconut farmers

Razole: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday assured thousands of coconut farmers in Konaseema that the state government would deliver lasting solutions to the crisis threatening their livelihoods.

“Indian culture cannot be imagined without the coconut. It is our responsibility to protect both the crop and those who depend on it,” he declared, stressing that no farmer should be driven to distress.

Visiting the worst-hit Kesavadasupalem village in Razole constituency, Pawan inspected coconut gardens devastated by seawater intrusion caused by breaches in the Sankaraguppam–Kesavanapalli drain. He announced that a comprehensive action plan would be unveiled after Sankranti, with long-term remedies identified within 45 days. The coalition government, he reiterated, stands firmly with growers who cultivate nearly one lakh acres in the region. Grilling irrigation, horticulture and district officials on the spot, Pawan questioned how a 50-metre-wide drain had narrowed to just three metres due to illegal encroachments and embankments built during the previous regime.

He termed the disaster “human-made destruction,” as described by irrigation expert B.C. Rosaiah, and promised that the expert’s report would be placed before the cabinet. The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to resolve the 14-year-old drainage problem within 14 days and announced a special committee to study encroachments, breach points, silt accumulation and technical aspects.

Repairing the Sankaraguppam drain alone will cost Rs 20.62 crore, while modernising all drains and canals in the erstwhile East Godavari district requires Rs 4,000 crore. Interacting with farmers from 13 affected villages, Pawan stressed scientific assessment of whether wilted trees can be revived and interim support until new plantations yield.

He also promised to push the Centre for a full-fledged Coconut Board in Konaseema and review concerns over ONGC operations. “With 21 MPs, including the local representative, we will collectively take these issues to the Centre,” he assured the gathering.