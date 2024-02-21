Live
Just In
Dy CM Basha thanks PM for IIITDM in Kurnool
Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) here to the nation on Tuesday through virtual mode. As part of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the institution was constructed by the Union ministry of education in an extent of 15.51 acres at Jagannatha Gattu in Kurnool town at a cost of Rs 296 crore with state-of-the-art facilities.
As many as 907 students are pursuing studies in the institution. Apart from the students, 40 regular faculty, 10 associated faculty, one professor (practice) and 19 regular non-teaching staff besides outsourced and security staff are working in the facility.
After dedicating the institute to the nation, the Prime Minister said that with the determination to make India as Viksit Bharat, he is relentlessly striving to make India a world leader by the year 2047. The Prime Minister said that the Kurnool IIITDM has been set up as part of ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’programme. With the setting up of technology institutions, India would develop a lot and trains like Vande Bharat would be manufactured with their own technology.
Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha who participated as chief guest on the occasion thanked the Union government on behalf of state government for sanctioning the IIITDM to Kurnool, the most backward area in Rayalaseema region. He assured that the state government would extend necessary assistance needed.
MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that he was very happy that the institution has come up in the Lok Sabha constituency represented by him. IIITDM Kurnool chairman Prof Ranganath ,director Prof DVLN Somayajulu, registrar Gurumurthy, faculty, staff and students participated on the occasion.