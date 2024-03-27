Dy CM Mutyala Naidu to take on Ramesh in Anakapalli LS seat

Vijayawada: YSRCP released the list finalising the names of Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency and his daughter Eerli Anuradha for Madugula Assembly constituency on Tuesday. With this, the party has finalised the candidates for all 175 Assembly seats and 24 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Mutyala Naidu, who belongs Koppula Velama community, he won from Madugula Assembly constituency in 2019 elections. Sitting YSRCp MP B V Satyavathi won the Anakapalli parliamentary seat with 89,192 votes in the previous elections. She has been denied ticket this time.

It may be noted that the YSRCP delayed the finalisation of candidate of Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combine declared its choice. As the BJP candidate C M Ramesh’s name was announced for Anakapalli parliamentary constituency, the ruling party announced Budi Mutyala Naidu’s name, whose name was already announced for Madugula Assembly constituency earlier.

With the announcement of YSRCP candidate Budi Mutyala Naidu for Anakapalli parliamentary constituency now the stage is set for fight between Velama and Koppula Velama communities as CM Ramesh hails from Velama community.

As Velamas are dominant in Anakapalli parliamentary constituency, the BJP preferred him while YSRCP is trying to counter it through Mutyala Naidu. The YSRCP is also said to be raising ‘local and non-local’ issue as Mutyala Naidu hails from Madugula and considered as local candidate while Ramesh is a non-local as he is from YSR district.