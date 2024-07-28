Dy CM orders arrest of youth harassing women

Live
Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Saturday laid focus on the petitions received from people by his office from various places in the state. He received petitions regarding grievances in panchayat raj, rural development, water supply, environment, forest and personal problems.
When the Deputy Chief Minister received a petition from women of NTR colony in Venkatagiri over eve teasing and threatening of some youth roaming on motorcycles, he immediately contacted Tirupati superintendent of police Subbarayudu and directed him to take severe action on the youth threatening and blackmailing girls.
Reacting immediately to the issue, Tirupati SP directed the police of Venkatagiri sub-division to nab the accused youth and file cases on them and see that no woman is inconvenienced hereafter in that region.