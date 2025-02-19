Dy CM urged to push for AP bifurcation petition in SC

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar has called on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to ensure the Central Government submits an affidavit to the Supreme Court regarding the controversial bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He urged the current government to continue the affidavit filed by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media at Prakasham Nagar Book Bank, Vundavalli emphasised his long-standing demand for a parliamentary discussion on the irregular approval of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. Despite appeals to former Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu in 2014 and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019, no action has been taken.

Vundavalli said that it has been 11 years since the bifurcation and urged that it be discussed in Parliament, highlighting previous acknowledgments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the problematic nature of the bifurcation. He is not asking for a reversal but for recognition of the flawed process to prevent similar issues in the future. Additionally, he criticised the Central Government for not filing a counter-affidavit to his Supreme Court petition and referenced a fact-finding committee from Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party that estimated pending dues to Andhra Pradesh at Rs 74,542 crore.