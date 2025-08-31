e-Seva Kendra set up at District Court

Rajamahendravaram: The “e-Seva Kendra” (e-Service Centre) was inaugurated at the East Godavari District Court premises on Saturday by District Principal Judge Gandham Sunitha.

Speaking at the inauguration, she said the new centre would enable citizens to easily access court services. She said that the e-Seva Kendra was established under the District Courts’ e-Courts Project Phase-III, Level-1, at Rs 2, 37, 890. The centre aims to enhance the professional efficiency of lawyers and provide a single-window solution for litigants. Through this facility, lawyers and their clients can conveniently obtain services such as checking the status of their cases, getting copies of judgments and orders, and utilising e-filing services.

Judge Sunitha stressed that these centres are crucial for providing comprehensive legal services and saving valuable time within the judicial system. The specific services available at the e-Seva Kendra include checking case status, next hearing dates, and finding information about judges who are on leave. It will also guide citizens on how to avail free legal services from the District Legal Services Authority, High Court Legal Services Committee, and Supreme Court Legal Services Committee. Additionally, it will arrange and explain the procedure for video conference hearings and provide soft copies of orders and judgments. 9th Additional District Judge M Madhuri, 10th Additional District Judge S. Uma Sunanda, Principal Senior Civil Judge SK Jani Basha, anVd District Legal Services Authority Secretary N Srilakshmi, and other judicial officers and staff participated.