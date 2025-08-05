Early breastfeeding vital for mother, child: SVIMS Director

Tirupati: Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Dr RV Kumar underlined that breast milk is like nectar for infants. He was speaking at an awareness event held as part of World Breastfeeding Week on Monday.

Addressing the gathering at the joint programme organised by the Departments of Paediatrics and Gynaecology at SVIMS, Dr Kumar stated that mothers should breastfeed their babies as early as possible after birth.

He highlighted that breast milk is rich in essential nutrients and offers immense health benefits to both mother and child.

“Breast milk is not only the first natural vaccine for infants but also helps in building lifelong immunity and emotional bonding.

Early initiation of breastfeeding can significantly reduce neonatal mortality,” he stated.

Dr Puneeth, Head of the Paediatrics Department, pointed out that awareness alone is not enough. There must be systemic supportfor breastfeeding mothers, especially in workplaces. Maternity leave policies and breastfeeding-friendly environments are crucial to ensure that mothers can continue nursing their babies.

Dr R Pravallika Sudharani, Head of the Gynaecology Department, explained the importance of colostrum — the first milk produced after delivery.

“This thick, yellowish milk is packed with antibodies, vitamins, and nutrients. It is the baby’s first shield against infections and should never be skipped,” she stressed.

As part of the weeklong celebrations, a poster presentation competition was conducted. MBBS and nursing students who won the competition were awarded certificates by Dr Kumar. Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMC-W) Principal Dr Usha Kalawat and other faculty were present.