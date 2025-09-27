Early tests help women prevent cancer: Collector

Undi: WestGodavari district Collector Chadalawada Nagarani suggested women to go for early medical check-up so that they can get protected from diseases like cancer.

She made a surprise visit to Swasth Nari Swasak Parivar Abhiyan medical camp organised under the auspices of the District Medical Health Department on the premises of Yendagandi Primary Health Centre in Undi mandal on Friday.

She inspected all the wards in the PHC and inquired about the services being provided. Speaking to Anganwadis, she questioned whether Balamrutham is being provided properly and whether pregnant women are being educated about eating nutritious food.

Later, the Collector spoke with those, who came for medical tests and made them aware of health. She said that cervical cancer, breast cancer, and oral cancer tests will be conducted in this camp.

“Women take care of everyone in the family and do not eat on time and neglect their health, which leads to health problems. If women are not in good health, the whole family will suffer, and it is everyone's responsibility to protect women,” she said.

The Collector said that the State government allocates almost half of the budget funds to the medical and education sectors. Everyone should strictly follow health rules, otherwise they will be exposed to diseases like diabetes and hypertension from a young age. She said that health problems are arising due to excessive use of pesticides for agricultural products. Farmers should focus on natural farming. The District Collector urged everyone to take advantage of these free medical tests provided by the government.

DMHO Dr G Geetha Bai, PHC Medical Officer Dr D Benny Samuel, Dr IC Keerthana, Gynaecologist Dr K Divya Sri, Ophthalmologist Technician Jagadish, medical and health department staff, women, and students participated in this programme.