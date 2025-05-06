Live
Earthquake tremors felt in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh
The residents in Andhra Pradesh experienced a wave of alarm today as a slight earthquake tremor rattled several areas in Prakasam district. Locals reported feeling the ground shake for a brief second in the mandals of Podili, Darsi, Kurichedu, and Mundlamuru. Accompanying the tremors were loud noises, prompting frightened individuals to rush out of their homes.
In neighbouring Telangana, tremors were also reported on Monday, affecting the districts of Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagityala, Nirmal, and Peddapalli. The movements were significant enough to induce panic among residents, who fled their homes as objects rattled and the earth shook momentarily. Particularly, the impact was noted to be severe in Karimnagar district, with residents of Choppadandi, Gangadhara, and Ramadugu mandals feeling the tremors acutely.
This series of seismic activity has heightened tensions across multiple areas, particularly in Prakasam district, as communities remain on alert for further disturbances.