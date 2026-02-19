Earthquake tremors felt in Vinukonda leaving people in panic

An earthquake in Vinukonda has caused widespread panic among residents. Today (Thursday) at around 2 a.m., the earth trembled for about two seconds in Vinukonda and nearby areas including Nadigadda and Darshi. The tremor prompted residents to rush out of their homes in fear of further damage. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the quake’s intensity was 3.5 on the Richter scale.

The NCS confirmed that the earthquake’s epicentre was located 20 km northwest of Vinukonda at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth’s surface. Fortunately, officials stated that no casualties or property damage occurred as a result of the tremors. The incident has heightened concerns among local residents, but authorities have assured that there is no cause for alarm.