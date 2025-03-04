Ease CIBIL score constraints to support rural entrepreneurs

Chittoor: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao urged aspiring entrepreneurs to make the best use of schemes offered by the Central and State governments. Speaking at the Union Bank MSME Mega Outreach Programme in Chittoor on Monday, the MP emphasised the importance of such initiatives for the district’s development. District Collector Sumit Kumar and Union Bank MD & CEO Mani Mekhalai were present as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, MP Prasad Rao mentioned that awareness programmes on MSME schemes had been previously conducted, and 31 coordinators were appointed at mandal level to educate rural communities about available government schemes. So far, 1,000 applications have been received, with several linked to DIC and KVIC schemes. However, the MP highlighted that loans under MSME schemes were being disbursed at a slower pace due to applicants’ low CIBIL scores. He urged banks to process loans without stringent CIBIL score requirements to benefit more entrepreneurs.

District Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised that Chittoor, with a population of 20 lakh, had lower income levels compared to Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. He encouraged investments in the dairy and horticulture sectors, which have significant potential to boost income. He urged banks to ease constraints such CIBIL scores and support rural entrepreneurs, which would, in turn, enhance income sources and create more job opportunities in the district.

Union Bank MD & CEO Mani Mekhalai reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises through the MSME Outreach Campaign. As part of the event, MP Prasad Rao, the District Collector, and Union Bank officials presented cheques for Mudra loans, Lakhpati Didi loans, and bank linkage loans to beneficiaries.

Union Bank General Manager Bhaskar Rao, officials, and a large number of aspiring entrepreneurs participated in the programme.