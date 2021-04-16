East Godavari to get 6 new blood banks

Rajamahendravaram: As many as six new blood banks are coming up in Peddapuram, Y Ramavaram, Tallarevu, Mandapeta, P Gannavaram and Kunavaram in addition to the existing 24 blood banks in the district. Seven of these blood banks are in community health centres. One percent of people require blood out of total population and the district is having 55 lakh population and 55,000 units of blood is required. Every month at about 5,000 units of bloodrequired in the district.



Indian Red Cross Society blood bank supplies 15,000 units blood every year and this year itwas reduced to 10,000 units because of the pandemic. Blood units are available in lessquantity in blood banks in government hospitals.

By Monday, nearly 129 units of blood was available in Government General Hospital at Kakinada, 90units in the Government Headquarters Hospital in Rajamahendravaram, 13 units in Area Hospital at Amalapuram, 45 units in Area Hospital at Tuni, five units in Area Hospital at Razole and 16 unitsin Area Hospital at Rampachodavaram. From last year blood donation camps were not conducted due to the pandemic and the same condition will continue till May. In the year 2018-2019 as many as 63,904 units of blood was collected, followed by 66,861 units in 2019-2020 and 50,550 units in 2020-2021 in the district.