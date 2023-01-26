East India Petroleum bags International award

Visakhapatnam: East India Petroleum Private Limited has been awarded as winner under EHS best practices category for GreenTech International EHS Award 2023 from Greentech Foundation.

The most prestigious award was presented to the firm during the EHS summit held at Goa recently.

Executive director of East India Petroleum Private Ltd Ch Krishna Prasad said, "We are honoured to receive the EHS GreenTech International Foundation prestigious winner award in 2023."

Further he told that the goal is to achieve sustainable development and maximise the positive impact by creating value for the society. "We will continue to make better improvements in health and safety programmes, environment management that leads to an overall good

environment.

Over the years, EIPL has taken considerable steps in maintaining and safeguarding the environment not just around its own premises but also reaching out to the communities and industrial region," Krishna Prasad stated.