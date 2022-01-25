EBC Nestham to benefit 43,860 women in Chittoor

Tirupati: To improve the living standards of women among theeconomically backward castes (EBC) and to empower them economically, the government has been launching a new scheme called 'EBC Nestham'. EBC women in the age group of 45-60 years, who fulfil the prescribed criteria, will benefit under the scheme and will get Rs 15,000 per annum for three years. The new scheme will be launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday virtually from his camp office in Tadepalli while Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Collector M Hari Narayanan, ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu and others will take part through video conferencing from RDO office in Tirupati.

The scheme will benefit 43,860 women beneficiaries in Chittoor district for which Rs 65.79 crore will be distributed in the first year. While a total of 49,974 women have applied under the scheme, 6,114 of them were rejected for various reasons. It may be noted that the beneficiaries should not have an income of more than Rs 10,000 per month in rural areas and Rs 12,000 in urban areas. The applications were scrutinised under six step validation which include family income is above the prescribed limit, power consumption is more than 300 units per month, having more than 10 acres of land, having government employees or pensioners in the family, possessing a four-wheeler with white board and owning a house in 750 sq ft or more in urban areas. Following this six-step validation 5,617 applications were rejected while another 497 have been set aside due to death or migration to other areas etc.,

According to official information, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy's GD Nellore constituency has the highest number of 5,961 beneficiaries who will get Rs 8.94 crore followed by Chandragiri with Rs 7.52 crore for 5,013 beneficiaries. Thamballapalle constituency has 4,843 beneficiaries, Puthalapattu–4,784, Palamaner–3,490, Piler–3,437 and Punagnur with 3,376 beneficiaries. Kuppam constituency has the least number of 941 beneficiaries followed by Tirupati and Satyavedu.