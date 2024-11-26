Live
- 'Scam of Rs 46,300 crore in BBMP', K'taka BJP leader files complaint with ED
- Govt’s bank guarantee waiver to cut financial burden on telcos, boost digital infra: Industry
- Google App Adds Search Links to Webpages: Details
- Rising star Vaishali Rameshbabu to return for Norway Chess Women 2025
- Sikkim CM calls on Guv, extends greetings on Constitution Day
- Narendar Kumar Ale’s Innovative Approach to Integrating AI and ML for Sophisticated Frameworks and Data Analytics
- New vaccine offers high protection against malaria
- Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad for IPL 2025: Key Players, Auction Purchases, and Team Overview
- BJP MLAs stage protest over arrest of ISKCON monk in Bangladesh
- Global foldable smartphone shipments decline in Q3, Samsung leads
Just In
EC announces schedule for by-election of three Rajya Sabha Seats in AP
The Election Commission (EC) has officially announced the schedule for by-elections to fill three vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.
The Election Commission (EC) has officially announced the schedule for by-elections to fill three vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. The need for these by-elections arises following the resignations of sitting members Beeda Mastan Rao, Mopidevi Venkataramana, and R. Krishnaiah.
In addition to the Andhra Pradesh seats, the EC has also released the election schedule for Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana.
According to the announced timetable, the process will unfold as follows:
- **December 3**: Notification of Rajya Sabha elections
- **December 10**: Last date for filing nominations
- **December 11**: Scrutiny of nominations
- **December 13**: Last date for withdrawal of nominations
- **December 20**: Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm
Candidates and political parties are gearing up for the electoral battle, as the by-elections and Rajya Sabha elections are set to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape in these states