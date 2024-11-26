EC announces schedule for by-election of three Rajya Sabha Seats in AP

The Election Commission (EC) has officially announced the schedule for by-elections to fill three vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. The need for these by-elections arises following the resignations of sitting members Beeda Mastan Rao, Mopidevi Venkataramana, and R. Krishnaiah.

In addition to the Andhra Pradesh seats, the EC has also released the election schedule for Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana.

According to the announced timetable, the process will unfold as follows:

- **December 3**: Notification of Rajya Sabha elections

- **December 10**: Last date for filing nominations

- **December 11**: Scrutiny of nominations

- **December 13**: Last date for withdrawal of nominations

- **December 20**: Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm

Candidates and political parties are gearing up for the electoral battle, as the by-elections and Rajya Sabha elections are set to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape in these states