  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

EC announces schedule for by-election of three Rajya Sabha Seats in AP

EC announces schedule for by-election of three Rajya Sabha Seats in AP
x
Highlights

The Election Commission (EC) has officially announced the schedule for by-elections to fill three vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission (EC) has officially announced the schedule for by-elections to fill three vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. The need for these by-elections arises following the resignations of sitting members Beeda Mastan Rao, Mopidevi Venkataramana, and R. Krishnaiah.

In addition to the Andhra Pradesh seats, the EC has also released the election schedule for Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana.

According to the announced timetable, the process will unfold as follows:

- **December 3**: Notification of Rajya Sabha elections

- **December 10**: Last date for filing nominations

- **December 11**: Scrutiny of nominations

- **December 13**: Last date for withdrawal of nominations

- **December 20**: Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm

Candidates and political parties are gearing up for the electoral battle, as the by-elections and Rajya Sabha elections are set to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape in these states

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick