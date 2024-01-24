EC clarifies on General elections, sets April 16 as reference date

The general elections are scheduled to take place in April, with the specific schedule expected to be announced in late February or the first week of March. Along with the Lok Sabha elections, the elections for the Andhra Pradesh assembly will also be held in April.

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 16 as the reference date for the elections. The Central Election Commission is working towards coordinating the elections in multiple states, including both assembly and Lok Sabha elections.





The Chief Election Officer of Delhi has instructed officials to make necessary arrangements considering April 16 as the election date. A nationwide campaign is being planned for the elections in April, including in the Telugu states.



Various political parties have inquired about the election dates, to which the Delhi CEO explained that the date was given for election readiness. The EC has also provided an explanation regarding the date given by the Delhi