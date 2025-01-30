EC releases schedule for MLC elections

Guntur : The Election Commission of India released the schedule for conducting elections to East-West Godavari Graduates MLC constituency, Krishna-Guntur district Graduate constituency, Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Teachers’ MLC constituency on Thursday.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, biennial elections notification will be issued on February 3 with the last date for filing nominations being February 10. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 11, last date for withdrawal of nominations by the candidates is February 13, polling will be held on February 27 from 8 am to 4 pm. Count-ing of votes will be held on March 3.

ECI undersecretary Prafull Awasthi informed that the model code of conduct for MLC elections will come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned.

East-West Godavari districts graduates constituency MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao, Krishna-Guntur districts graduates constituency MLC K S Lakshmana Rao and Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Teachers MLC constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma are going to retire on March 29.