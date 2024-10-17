ECoR GM displeased over poor upkeep of records

Srikakulam: General manager (GM) of East Coast Railway Parameshwar Funkwal inspected facilities at Naupada-Vizianagaram section on Wednesday. He inspected safety measures at Pundi-Naupada section and later reached Srikakulam Road (Amadalavalasa) station where he verified existing facilities and progress of ongoing works.

On the occasion, the GM posed a several questions to which operating officers could not provide suitable answers. The GM also expressed dissatisfaction over the poor maintenance of records.

Later, Funkwal inspected safety system at Dusi railway station and at Vizianagaram station. Officials of various wings accompanied the GM.