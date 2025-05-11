ECoR GM inspects electric loco shed

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal inspected various maintenance facilities, units and staff amenities, etc., at the electrical loco shed in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The ECoR GM was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra, principal chief electrical engineer Alok Sahai, chief administrative officer/ construction Ankush Gupta, senior divisional electrical engineer (ELS) B Shanmukha Rao.

The ECoR GM interacted with the staff, technicians and took feedback on activities, amenities. Later, he inspected the auxiliary motor section, wheel shop, traction converter power module repair/testing section, traction motor bearing testing arrangement, traction motor rotor balancing machine.

Further, Parmeshwar Funkwal continued the inspection of the mechanical section, boroscope arrangement for detection of abnormalities at critical locations, hotel load converter full load testing arrangement, rainwater testing facility and heavy lifting bay extension works.

The GM held discussions with the divisional officers, construction officials on various issues of developmental activities, works in progress, expansion works and reviewed shed’s performance indices.