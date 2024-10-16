ED clarifies Chandrababu has no role in Skill Development Case

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has given a clean chit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the ongoing Skill Development case.



The ED's investigation revealed that Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd, along with other involved firms, misappropriated a substantial sum of Rs. 23.5 crores, leading to the confiscation of their assets. However, the agency clarified that Naidu had no part in the alleged misappropriation tied to the Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Project, a joint initiative with Siemens.

In a related case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) had filed a charge sheet against Naidu and several others in a Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court on April 5, prior to Naidu assuming office as Chief Minister.

Furthermore, the ED has confiscated fixed deposits amounting to Rs. 31.2 crores belonging to Design Tech Systems as part of their ongoing investigations into the matter. This latest clarity from the ED highlights a significant turning point in the complex political and legal landscape surrounding the skill development initiative in Andhra Pradesh.