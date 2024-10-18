Edible oil supply to ration card holders

Guntur: Following discussions between officials from the Civil Supplies Department and the oil millers association, it has been decided to sell sunflower oil in one-liter packets for Rs 124. Additionally, three one-litre packets of palm oil will be available for Rs 110 to ration card holders at various Rythu Bazaars, including those set up at NTR Bus Station, Chuttugunta wholesale shops at Patnam Bazar, and the Rythu Bazaar in Guntur city.

The supplies will also be available at two Rythu Bazaars and 22 wholesale shops in Tenali, as well as at the Rythu Bazaar and six wholesale shops in Ponnuru. Furthermore, one wholesale shop each will be open at Chebrolu, Kakumanu, Prathipadu, and Pedanandipadu. The Civil Supplies Department urges ration card holders to take advantage of the facilities provided by the government.