Edu sector in AP is in a shambles, flays Jagan

Tadepalli: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the education sector in the State is in a shambles, which was proved with the “mishandling”b of APECET.

In a social media post on X, he said, though the results were announced 45 days ago, counselling has not yet been taken up. On the other hand, Engineering classes begin on Monday. For admission in second-year engineering, about 34,000 Polytechnic students have written the entrance test, of which 31,922 have cleared the exam.

Though the results were announced 15 days ago, the counselling not being taken up and the admission process not being initiated shows the inefficiency of the Education Department, with the Minister and others in deep slumber, the YSRCP chief criticised.