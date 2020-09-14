X
Education conquers poverty, says Collector R Muthyala Raju

West Godavari District Collector R Muthyala Raju along with JEE (Mains) successful candidates at a motivational programme in Eluru
Highlights

Interacts with students who emerged successful in JEE (Mains)

Eluru: West Godavari district Collector R Muthyala Raju has said education conquers poverty and paves way for comfortable life.

He was addressing students who emerged successful in JEE mains, parents and principals of the respected colleges at a programme to motivate the students here on Saturday.

The Collector called upon the students to put in all efforts to succeed in JEE advanced exam scheduled in next 15 days. The students with good score in the exam grab the opportunity to study in IITs and NITs where the first year fee will be paid by the government, the Collector said.

He suggested the students to focus on studies in the next 10 days and allot five days for revision to get good rank in the exam.

Those who study in IITs and NITs would have good chances of getting jobs of their choice. However, those who study in private colleges would have to compromise on their choice of jobs, he added.

