Education key to solve societal problems: Purandeswari

Narsapuram: BJP State president and Member of Parliament Daggubati Purandeswari inaugurated the platinum jubilee celebra-tions of Sri Y N College here on Friday, marking 75 years of excellence in education. Later, she unveiled the Saras-wathi Devi idol on the college premises.

Addressing the gathering, Purandeswari emphasised the importance of education in dealing societal issues and overcoming challenges. She also stressed the need for good education to be imparted to children. She stressed on the importance of preserving our language and literature.

College vice-president Ponnapalli Sri Ramarao, presiding over the meeting, recalled that the college was founded in 1949 by Yerramilli Narayana Murthy, Grandhi Venkata Reddy Naidu, Javvadi Lakshmanayya Naidu and Kosuri Adinarayana.

College secretary Dr Chinimilli Satyanarayana Rao wel-comed the gathering. Ghazal Srinivas reminisced about his time in the college, recalling how he used to sing and participate in cultural events within the campus.

Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu, senior TDP leader Ah-mad Mohammad Sharief, High Court judge Justice An-davarapu Bhavani Prasad, college ex-officio chairman and RDO Dasi Raju, MLA Bommidi Nayakar and college gov-erning body members including treasurer Polisetti Raghu Rama Rao, former vice-president GVK Rama Rao, and other members participated.

Principal Dr Ch Kanaka Rao, Director N Chinta Rao, faculty members, students, alumni, and guests attended the event.