'Education should be job-oriented'

Srikakulam: AP LA Speaker, Tammineni Sitaram inaugurated government degree college (GDC) at Thogaram in Amudalavalasa mandal here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said education in current days should be job oriented. Education, health and basic amenities are interlinked and these three are essential for qualitative growth of the society and state as well, he explained.

The government high school, junior college and degree college is established at one campus in Thogaram village, which is a boon to rural students to study up to degree level without strain and spending money. He assured to set up post-graduate (PG) college at Thogaram with blessings of CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He appleade the students to utilise the facility provided by the government. Thogaram village surpanch and speaker's wife, Vanee Sitaram assured to provide proper facilities at the GDC. Minister for animal husbandry, Seediri Appala Raju, Zilla Parishath chairperson, Piriya Vijaya Sai Raj, chairman for AP State Council for Higher Education, K Hemachandra Reddy lauded the relentless efforts of Speaker, T Sitaram for establishment of GDC. The Speaker also said ten months duration internship courses are introduced in the state to train degree and PG students in job oriented courses. Skill development colleges will also be established across the state to eradicate unemployment, he added. Commissioner for higher education, Pola Bhaskar, joint collector, K Srinivasulu and officials of various departments were present.