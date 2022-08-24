Educational institutions' bandh evokes good response in Kurnool

Kurnool/Nandyal: Protesting the government failure to address the problems prevailing in the education sector, the student organisations leaders observed the statewide educational institutions bandh on Tuesday. All the leaders of student organisations have participated in the bandh in Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

The student leaders of SFI, AISF, AIYF, DYFI, PDSU, NSF and others came onto the roads and took out rallies raising the anti-government slogans. Addressing the protesters, the leaders alleged that despite two months of schools opening, the students were not supplied notebooks and schoolbooks. Even Vidya Deevana and Vasathi Deevana amounts were also not given till date, stated the leaders.

The leaders demanded the government to withdraw the decision of merging 3,4 and 5 classes in high school. They also demanded to suspend the GO No 77. The leaders urged the government to enhance the mess and cosmetic charges according to the hiked prices.

They urged the government to restrict the private and corporate schools and colleges from collecting fees as per their whims and fancies. They also demanded the government to suspend the contract they had with the Byju's. If the government fails to address the problems of education sector, they threatened to picket the Assembly session which is likely to start soon.

The leaders expressed happiness over the successful bandh of the educational institutions. However, mild tension prevailed at Kurnool collectorate when the student organisation leaders tried to barge into the collectorate. The police immediately foiled their attempt and took some of the leaders into custody and shifted them to a nearby police station. No untoward incidents were reported from Kurnool and Nandyal districts. AISF district secretary Sriramulu Goud, PDSU state secretary Bhaskar, Hari Kumar, Mahendra, Prakash, Somanna, Sarath Kumar, Muniswamy, Ashok Kumar, Shiva Kumar, Manohar, Ramana, Ravi, Mohan and Chanti participated in the bandh.