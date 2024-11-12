Efforts are on to ensure women, child safety: DSP Tirumala Rao

Tirupati: DGP Dwarka Tirumala Rao said renewed efforts are on to ensure safety and security of women and children, to check drug abuse and cyber frauds.

Rao through virtual mode participated in a zoom conference held to mark the conclusion of week-long cybercrime awareness programme held at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (SPMVV)on Monday. He said cyber police wings with all latest facilities will be soon set up in all districts for speedy investigation of cyber frauds and for providing relief for victims.

Plans also afoot to set up special force to deal with cases of crimes against women and children and prompt disposal. The government is also determined to end ganja cultivation, smuggling and sale in the State for a drug-free society.The DGP said the government also focuses on providing alternate livelihood for those illegally cultivating ganja.

He said cyber frauds are happening not due to ignorance but due to lack of awareness on cybercrimes.Stating that police are doing their best to check cybercrimes, he said everyone on their part should follow precautions if using smart phones, which has become almost part of life. He advised particularly girls and young women not to respond to video calls from unknown persons and avoid personal details and photos on social media like Facebook. In case ofany crime, they should approach the police immediately.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma said youth should use internet and WiFi facility prudently and should not misuse these facilities. As criminals normally target students and educational institutions for drug sale, students should be cautious. She told students to immediately inform lecturers if they notice anyone selling or smuggling drugs in the university.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said despite the government’s best efforts, child marriages are still going on, indicating that more steps should be taken to create awareness among parents against this.

District SP L Subba Rayudu said to provide relief to cybercrime victims, police set up WhatsApp helpline number. Any affected can also contact dial 100(police control room), 112 and control room WhatsApp number 8099999977.The police department also set up a separate cyber wing to take up cases and people without any hesitation should approach police immediately after cyber fraud.