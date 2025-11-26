Efforts of employees key to development: Collector

Vijayawada: Comprehensive development of district is possible only through collective effort, and the dedication of government employees plays an indispensable role in achieving administrative goals, said NTR district collector G Lakshmisha. He emphasised that employees must continue to deliver transparent and efficient services, becoming active partners in the government’s development mission.

Members of the APNGO Association felicitated collector G Lakshmisha at the collector’s camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday, marking the completion of his first year as NTR District Collector. NTR District President D Satyanarayana Reddy, Associate President Vemuri Prasad, Secretary D Ramesh, Vijayawada City President CVR Prasad, and several executive committee members met the Collector at his camp office to extend their best wishes and express their support.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmisha said that the success of various development and welfare programmes implemented in the district was possible only because of the coordinated efforts of officers and employees. He said collective responsibility is essential for fulfilling the goals of Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat, and assured employees that any issues brought to his attention would be addressed promptly.

AP NGO Association NTR District President D Satyanarayana Reddy said employees were proud to support the Collector’s people-centric administration and remain committed to fulfilling their responsibilities with transparency and dedication.

APNGO Association leaders P Ramesh, B Satish Kumar, M Raja Babu, D Viswanath, BV Ramana, Ramakrishna, women leader K Sivaleela, and others were present.