Efforts on to bring governance closer to people: DC

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector P Prasanthi assured that efforts are being made to bring governance closer to the people through effective decision-making and execution.

She unfurled the national flag at the 76th Republic Day celebrations held at the Government Arts College grounds.

During her address, she emphasised the district’s commitment to becoming a model in various sectors under the “Viksit Bharat” and “Swarna Andhra Vision.” Collector further announced that comprehensive action plans for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu have already been put into motion.

In the agricultural sector, plans are in place to achieve a 15% growth rate by 2029, with a focus on boosting the growth rate of horticulture crops’ GVA from the current 16% to 25% by 2047.

She outlined various irrigation projects, stating that 3.2 lakh acres will be provided with irrigation facilities for the 2024 Kharif season in the erstwhile East Godavari district. Additionally, repairs to the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage will be carried out with an investment of ₹185 crore, and strengthening work for the Aetigattu in Bobbili village will begin with an allocation of ₹54 lakh.

Highlighting employment efforts, the Collector revealed that 25 job melas have been organized across seven constituencies, leading to job opportunities for 893 individuals in 79 companies. Moreover, 13,000 youth will be provided skill development training this year. On women and child safety, Collector Prashanthi announced the formation of the first-ever “Mahila Raksha Bhrundam” (Women Protection Teams) in the state, led by SP D Narasimha Kishore. Additionally, a women’s drop-at-home service for working women and students has been introduced in the district.

She also noted the establishment of Anna Canteens in Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur, and Nidadavolu to aid the public.

The event was attended by SP Narasimha Kishore, Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, RUDA Chairman Boddudu Venkataramana Chowdary, and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Buchayya Chowdary, among others.