Efforts on to strengthen coop sector: Atchanna

Vijayawada: Minister for agriculture and cooperation K Atchannaidu said that necessary plans were formulated for strengthening of cooperative sector.

The Union ministry for cooperation officials conducted a video conference from Delhi with 10,212 mul-tipurpose primary agricultural cooperative societies and fishermen cooperative societies across the country titled ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ on Wednesday.

Participating in the meeting from panchayat raj office here, minister Atchannaidu said that 932 women dairy cooperative societies were functioning in Andhra Pradesh and they are collecting 1.6 lakh litre milk daily.

The diaries were benefiting 45,000 families, he said, adding that the state government has been provid-ing necessary infrastructure for milk chilling centres.

He said the state government has been providing training to women to get additional income through value addition of dairy products including setting up of powder plus FPOs (Farmer production organ-istions).

Atchannaidu said the limit of cash withdrawal was increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per annum for cooperative societies. AP stands in fourth place in the country in milk collection.

Referring to fisheries sector, the minister said 2,400 fishermen cooperative societies were present serv-ing three lakh fishermen. The state government has been supplying boats, nets and fish seeds.

Animal husbandry chief secretary M M Nayak, director Damodar Naidu, commissioner of fisheries Dola Sankar, Apcob chief general manager Venkataratnam were present.