Efforts underway for dairy development: Collector

Jaggaiahpet: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed officials to ensure the proper maintenance and functioning of Community Cattle Shelters (Samaajika Pashu Chavidilu), also known as Mega Gokulams, established in various mandals across the district to support dairy farmers.

On Friday, the Collector, along with Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal Thataiah, inspected the community cattle shelters located at Bandipalem in Jaggaiahpet mandal and Subbayigudem in Penuganchiprolu mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshmisha said that seven such cattle shelters were constructed in the district during 2018–19 under the Mega Gokulam project, each built with a proposal cost of Rs 21 lakh to provide accommodation for 20 cattle.

The Collector instructed officials to take immediate measures for their effective operation and sustainability. “All dairy farmers in the area should be organised into a group and given collective responsibility for running these shelters,” he said.

Dr Lakshmisha further suggested developing these shelters into cattle hostels that would not only provide shelter but also ensure the availability of fodder and feed for the livestock. Highlighting the importance of integrated farming, he said, “Agriculture and dairy farming must go hand in hand for increasing farmers’ income.”

MLA Sriram Rajagopal Tataiah, who accompanied the Collector, requested that a new community cattle shelter be proposed for Gandrai village. He also brought to the Collector’s notice the poor condition of rural roads, to which Dr Lakshmisha assured that necessary road works would be taken up soon.

The Collector also inspected a wealth from waste unit at Subbayigudem and advised officials to utilise cattle waste from the shelters for producing vermi-compost, ensuring both cleanliness and value addition.

Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, DWMA PD Ramu, Jaggaiahpet MPDO G Nithin, Penuganchiprolu MPDO Srinu, APD Lakshmi Kumari, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department, and Panchayat Secretaries were also present.