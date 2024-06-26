Live
EG collector Madhavi Latha relieved
Rajamahendravaram: Dr K Madhavi Latha informed that after the state government issued orders appointing P Prasanthi as the district collector, she was relieved from the responsibilities, and the charge was handed over to the joint collector N Tej Bharat.
After the reorganisation of the districts, she assumed responsibility as the first collector of East Godavari district on April 4, 2022, and served for more than 26 months. She thanked the officers and staff who helped her in the performance of her duties.
Collectorate staff praised Madhavi Latha for always being at the forefront in solving public problems. During the visits of many dignitaries including the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and judges, she efficiently performed protocol duties.
During cyclones and Godavari floods, timely action and taking appropriate precautions have helped in controlling the loss of life and property. A separate building has been constructed at the Collector’s camp office for holding meetings. The staff recalled that she started a nutrition scheme for children under 5 years of age named Bangarukonda and made it successful.