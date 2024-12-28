EG collector unhappy over bankers not meeting loan targets

East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi expressed dissatisfaction with bankers for not meeting the loan targets set for marginalised sections, self-help groups (SHGs), and tenant farmers.

She warned that complaints would be filed with the CEOs of underperforming banks and government deposits might be withdrawn from such banks.

Speaking at the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting held on Friday at the Collectorate, she emphasised that government cooperation with banks would depend on their progress reports.

The Collector demanded an explanation from DCCB, UCO Bank and Kotak Bank for their lagging performance in meeting loan targets. She directed senior bank officials to attend the next DCC meeting to address these concerns.