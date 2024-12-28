Live
- ‘Think out of box’ was Singh’s mantra: Ex-RAW chief
- Hyderabad: 4 Arrested for smuggling duty-free liquor
- Hyderabad: Cops arrest 3 for a betting suicide of woman researcher
- UBI MSME outreach: Loans worth Rs 400 cr sanctioned
- OU recalls former PM’s ’96 visit on campus
- ED Issues Notices KTR and Senior Officials in Formula e-Race Case
- Telangana govt announces 2025 holiday schedule
- IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for MA in Society and Culture
- Architect of India’s economic reforms: State BJP leaders condole death of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh
- Is SSSA appropriate mechanism for private schools in Telangana?
Just In
EG collector unhappy over bankers not meeting loan targets
East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi expressed dissatisfaction with bankers for not meeting the loan targets set for marginalised sections,...
East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi expressed dissatisfaction with bankers for not meeting the loan targets set for marginalised sections, self-help groups (SHGs), and tenant farmers.
She warned that complaints would be filed with the CEOs of underperforming banks and government deposits might be withdrawn from such banks.
Speaking at the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting held on Friday at the Collectorate, she emphasised that government cooperation with banks would depend on their progress reports.
The Collector demanded an explanation from DCCB, UCO Bank and Kotak Bank for their lagging performance in meeting loan targets. She directed senior bank officials to attend the next DCC meeting to address these concerns.