EG dist police sports meet kicks off

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari District Police Sports Meet-2024 was inaugurated by SP D Narasimha Kishore on Thursday at the parade ground of the district police office.

He emphasised the importance of such sports events in enhancing police performance and alleviating stress among the police personnel.

Kishore stated that sports instill the ability to endure defeat and hardship while fostering a spirit of victory. He noted that these games provide mental rejuvenation for police, who are on duty 24 hours a day and help recognise their talents.

He encouraged the staff to participate with a competitive spirit and achieve success in the events.

The three-day sports meet features seven teams from seven zones, competing in various events such as kabaddi, volleyball, athletics, running races (100m, 400m, 800m), high jump, long jump, cricket, tennis and badminton.

The SP announced that those showcasing talent at the district level would be sent to the State police meet. He also urged the police personnel to encourage children to participate in sports.

Additional SP (Law and Order) A V Subba Raju, SB Inspector A Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.