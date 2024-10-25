  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

EG dist police sports meet kicks off

East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore meeting members of participating teams at the District Police Sports Meet-2024 in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday
x

East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore meeting members of participating teams at the District Police Sports Meet-2024 in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari District Police Sports Meet-2024 was inaugurated by SP D Narasimha Kishore on Thursday at the parade ground of...

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari District Police Sports Meet-2024 was inaugurated by SP D Narasimha Kishore on Thursday at the parade ground of the district police office.

He emphasised the importance of such sports events in enhancing police performance and alleviating stress among the police personnel.

Kishore stated that sports instill the ability to endure defeat and hardship while fostering a spirit of victory. He noted that these games provide mental rejuvenation for police, who are on duty 24 hours a day and help recognise their talents.

He encouraged the staff to participate with a competitive spirit and achieve success in the events.

The three-day sports meet features seven teams from seven zones, competing in various events such as kabaddi, volleyball, athletics, running races (100m, 400m, 800m), high jump, long jump, cricket, tennis and badminton.

The SP announced that those showcasing talent at the district level would be sent to the State police meet. He also urged the police personnel to encourage children to participate in sports.

Additional SP (Law and Order) A V Subba Raju, SB Inspector A Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick