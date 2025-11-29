EG to see geographic change with addition of 3 mandals

Rajamahendravaram: The geographical and physical structure of East Godavari district is set to change with the inclusion of three new mandals. The district, which currently consists of 7 constituencies and 19 mandals, will now incorporate Mandapeta, Kapileswarapuram, and Rayavaram mandals, which are presently under the jurisdiction of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Government Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad has recently issued orders directing the Collectors to publish a primary notification and solicit objections from public within 30 days. Geographically, mandals and villages within Mandapeta constituency are closer to Rajamahendravaram. However, when the previous government included them in Konaseema district on April 4, 2022, local residents reacted with anger and staged protests. During his time as Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the current Chief Minister, had promised to merge Mandapeta into East Godavari district once the alliance government came to power, and that promise has now been fulfilled.

Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao expressed his happiness, stating that election promise made to people has been realised. He stressed that proximity to district headquarters is extremely important for the public.

Locals complained that to reach Konaseema district headquarters, Amalapuram, they had to travel up to 70 km from some villages in Mandapeta constituency, often lacking direct bus facilities. In contrast, they note that travel to Rajamahendravaram requires a minimum of only 8 km and a maximum of 35 km. Furthermore, many Panchayats inMandapeta constituency already fall under the jurisdiction of Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA).