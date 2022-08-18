Eight people injures as Private travel bus collides a lorry in Sri Satya Sai district

Eight people were injured in a road accident in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday morning. The accident took place when a Volvo bus of Private Travels, which was going from Bangalore to Hyderabad, collided with a lorry on the national highway at Chilamatur and Kodur.



The lorry which was going in front was hit by a Volvo bus which was coming speed from behind. It is known that there were 36 passengers in the bus and injured were shifted to Hindupuram Government Hospital for treatment.

The passengers said that speeding was the cause of the accident. Police upon receiving the information plunged into action and started investigating on the incident.