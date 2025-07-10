Eisai Pharma announces its plans to set up GCC in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Eisai Pharma, a noted human health care pharmaceutical company with a global presence, announced its plans to establish a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Visakhapatnam.

Expanding its digital transformation and innovation footprint in India, the announcement was made by Makoto Hoketsu, Global Chief Information Officer of Eisai Pharma, during his visit to GITAM Deemed to be University on Wednesday.

Hoketsu, accompanied by his core technical team, interacted with Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament and GITAM’s president M Sribharat.

Speaking on the occasion, Makoto Hoketsu emphasised the company’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation initiatives with robust support from the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ).

“By bringing together exceptional digital talent, we aim to drive cutting-edge solutions that redefine how healthcare meets evolving needs,” said Hoketsu. He lauded the institution’s academic infrastructure, its thriving interdisciplinary research environment, and the emphasis on emerging technologies. Expressing strong interest in academic collaboration, he noted that GITAM could become a valuable partner in Eisai’s mission to integrate digital innovation in healthcare.

During the interaction, Sribharat highlighted the institution’s strategic focus on industry partnerships, innovation-driven education and real-world research. “We are keen to explore joint research activities and collaborative technology development in areas such as data science, healthcare technologies, and pharmaceutical research with Eisai Pharma,” he stated.

Institution’s secretary M Bharadwaja, Vice-Chancellor Dr Eroll D’Souza, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Y Goutham Rao, Dean of Computer Science Arun Kumar, head of MURTI Labs Dr B V R Tata, and Director of IT Wing V Sairam, along with other senior faculty members were present.