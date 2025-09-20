Elaborate arrangements for Dasara celebrations

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has made elaborate arrangements for 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities, scheduled to begin on September 22 and conclude on October 2 with the traditional Teppotsavam of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy in Krishna River.

On the opening day, devotees will be allowed darshan from 8 am to 10 pm, and from 3 am to 11 pm on the remaining days. A special highlight will be on September 29, when Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi on Moolanakshatram. On this day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present silk robes to the deity between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. With an estimated 15 lakh pilgrims expected from across Andhra Pradesh and other States, temple authorities have created extensive facilities, including additional queue lines, holding areas, bathing ghats, parking spaces, tonsuring centres, Prasadam counters, and ticketing facilities. For the first time, apart from VMC holding point, another has been arranged at Seethamma Vari Padalu. To ease congestion, Rs 500 darshan ticket has been withdrawn, while free, Rs 100, and Rs 300 darshan options will continue.

Antharalaya Darshan facility will remain suspended during the festival, except for select VIPs and public representatives. Every evening, Nagarotsavam procession will be held at 4 pm at Malleswara Swamy Temple, culminating on Vijaya Dasami (October 2) with grand Nagarotsavam and Teppotsavam. Supervision is being carried out by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, Temple EO VK Seena Naik, NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu. To ensure security and traffic regulation, the police have diverted heavy vehicles via the Vijayawada West Bypass and deployed over 4,500 personnel for bandobast duties. Officials announced that all preparations were finalised by Friday to guarantee a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling experience for devotees.

In terms of Laddu Prasadam, the temple authorities have arranged for an adequate supply. Additionally, the temple is setting up provisions to distribute milk, drinking water, and other facilities to devotees waiting in line for the presiding deity, Durga Devi.

COLLECTOR INSPECTS ARRANGEMENTS

As part of continuous monitoring, district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha conducted a field visit to ongoing arrangements at various points for the Dasara celebrations on foot on Friday morning. He instructed officials to take extra care to provide hassle-free darshan. He directed officials to ensure smooth facilities without any shortcomings, as they are expecting more than 15 lakh pilgrims to take the Goddess Durga Devi ‘darshan’.

He reviewed holding areas, bathing ghats, queue lines, parking, security, and Prasadam counters, besides inspecting routes for the Giri Pradakshina. Special focus is being laid on Moola Nakshatram day, which draws massive crowds. He assured that all arrangements were aimed at providing devotees with a safe and pleasant darshan experience.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit