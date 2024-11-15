Elaborate arrangements for Karthika Maha Deepotsavam in Tirupati: JEO

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam said the TTD is making elaborate arrangements for organising Karthika Maha Deepotsavam on November 18th night at TTD Administration Building parade grounds in Tirupati.

Addressing the officials concerned at a coordination committee meeting at his chamber here on Thursday, the JEO urged devotees to participate in the Deepotsavam and informed that lamp posts and ghee pots are being arranged for women to sit and light the traditional lamps.

The entire ground will be carpeted and a Tulasi plant will be placed at each lamp post. These plants will be given to the women as Vriksha Prasadam after the programme.

The stage will be decorated with flowers, electric illumination and settings on both sides of the stage to create a sense of spirituality.

Special arrangements are being made for Sri Mahalakshmi Puja to be held as part of the programme. The entire premises from main gates of TTD administration building will be decorated with banana trees, flowers and electric light decors. Barricades will be set up on the ground.

HDPP Secretary Raghunath, Programme Officer Rajagopal, Additional Secretary Ramgopal, SE (Electrical) Venkateswarlu and other officials participated in the meeting.