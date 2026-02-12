Elaborate arrangements in place for Maha Sivaratri

Vijayawada: In view of the upcoming Maha Sivaratri festival on February 15, elaborate arrangements are being made at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada to ensure smooth darshan and adequate facilities for devotees.

In this connection, on Wednesday, Temple Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik conducted a comprehensive review meeting with officials to assess the preparations and streamline arrangements in anticipation of heavy pilgrim turnout.

Assistant Commissioner Rangarao, Executive Engineer KVS Koteswara Rao, Deputy Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, electrical wing staff, Assistant Executive Officers, superintendents, and personnel from the festival and IT sections participated in the meeting.

Further, he said special focus was laid on Durga Ghat and other bathing ghats where devotees take holy dip. The EO instructed officials to ensure proper sanitation, security and basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water at these locations.

Push for online, digital services

In line with the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to enhance transparency in temple services, EO Seena Naik said that the meeting discussed steps to promote online transactions. Devotees would be encouraged to book darshan tickets, purchase prasadam and avail other services through online platforms, he added.

The IT wing was asked to strengthen digital payment and online booking systems to reduce waiting time at counters and ease congestion in queue lines. EO Seena Naik emphasised that all departments must work in close coordination to ensure that devotees can have darshan in a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere without any inconvenience on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri.