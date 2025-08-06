Elaborate arrangements made for Varalakshmi Vratham at Tiruchanur

Tirumala: With the auspicious Varalakshmi Vratam left with just a couple of days to go, the TTD has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that every devotee receives the divine blessings under the Sowbhagyam programme at Tiruchanur temple.

Focus is to ensure that devotees have a comfortable darshan of the presiding deity of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru. The temple authorities have made the following arrangements in connection with this fete which is scheduled on Friday.

Laying special queue lines, providing Annaprasadam and drinking water facilities, impressive illumination and flower decorations. Special focus will be laid on cleanliness and sanitation Varalakshmi Vratham will be performed from 10 am to 12 noon in the Asthan Mandapam.

LED screens have been arranged around the temple for the devotees to watch the Varalakshmi Vratham.

In the evening, the processional deity of Goddess Sri Padmavati will be taken out in a procession along the Mada streets encircling the shrine on a golden chariot.

Besides, on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham on Friday, the divine materials including Akshatas, Pasupu Darams, Kankanams, Sri Lakshmi Astottara Sata Namavali Book, Kumkuma and bangles will be distributed to the women devotees in all the 51 TTD local temples located in both the Telugu States under Sowbhagyam programme.

The officers and staff of the respective temples are supervising the arrangements.