ANTI- TERROR OpS across Jammu: Two suspected detained

Jammu: Two persons moving in a suspicious manner were detained on Monday as security forces intensified their anti-terror operations across the Jammu region, officials said. The search operation also resumed in snow-bound Chatroo belt in Kishtwar district to track down and neutralise terrorists who were engaged in at least four encounters over the past fortnight, the officials said. They said two suspicious persons were caught by the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the army near their camp in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district around 10.30 am and later handed over to local police for questioning. Security forces also observed suspicious movement in Joffer area of Ramnagar sector late Sunday night and immediately launched a search operation covering Joffer, Marta, Kulthian, Sohan, Kheal, and Chour Mottu along Ujh river, the officials said, adding no suspicious persons was found during the operation.

The officials said movement of suspected terrorists was also reported in Ramgarh forests in Udhampur district and Kalas top in Rajouri district and accordingly an operation is underway at both the places.