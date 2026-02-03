2 held in crackdown on cyber criminals

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two alleged cybercriminals after conducting a massive countrywide search operation across 35 locations as part of a sweeping multinational crackdown on cyber-enabled financial crimes, officials said on Monday. Operation CyStrike was launched on January 30 in coordination with the FBI in the United States and agencies of theUnited Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland, and Singapore.

The CBI officers searched 35 locations across 10 states, including Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana and West Bengal. The raids disrupted multiple cybercrime networks based in India that targeted victims in the United States, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland, Singapore, and India, officials said.

Two individuals were arrested for being part of separate rackets busted by the agency during the operation. “During search operations, CBI busted and dismantled a transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network being operated by the accused persons from New Delhi, targeting US victims online.