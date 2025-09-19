Elaborate security arrangements in place for Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: The TTD along with district police department made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam, said Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu.

Addressing the media along with TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and TTD CVSO Murali Krishna here on Thursday, he said that focus will be laid on traffic control, orderly moment of queue lines, emergency medicare, basic facilities like drinking water supply and sanitation. With the urban police deployed for the purpose, the total number of police involved in security both in Tirupati and Tirumala will be 4,000, the SP said, adding that through the command control centre, round-the-clock vision will be kept through 4,000 CCTV cameras. Every effort will be made to ensure that no pilgrim will face any difficulty and the police in coordination with the TTD Administration and vigilance department will ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

SP Subbarayudu said additional parking facilities are made both in Tirumala and Tirupati. The RTC will operate buses from parking lots to Tirumala for the convenience of pilgrims.

The SP urged pilgrims to choose RTC buses to go to Tirumala and back to Tirupati, instead of opting for private vehicles in view of limited parking facilities available on the hills. TTD CVSO Murali Krishna said as many as 1,500 TTD Vigilance staff will be deployed for the nine-day Bramostavam, while allied security agencies octopus, NDRF also will be involved in the security for the safety of the pilgrims.

It should be noted that the annual Brahmotsavam will begin with Dwajarohanam on September 24. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as per the age-old tradition, will present Silk Vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of Brahmotsavam on behalf of the State government. Additional SPs Venkata Rao and Rama Krishna and other police officials were present.