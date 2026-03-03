Elderly man attempts suicide at PGRS

Guntur: A 76-year-old man, Dasari Papayya, a resident of 113 Thalluru village in Phirangipuram mandal, poured petrol on himself after attending the grievance programme held at the Guntur District Collector’s office on Monday. Police immediately came to his rescue. He stated that he had been staying at the residence of his niece, Shakamuri Lalitha Kumari, and had given her up to Rs 70 lakh over a period of time.

He alleged that after taking the money, she drove him out of the house. Papayya became emotional and said that his household belongings were also thrown out by Shakamuri Lalitha Kumari. He further expressed anguish that despite lodging a complaint with the Phirangipuram police regarding the issue, no action was taken.

On learning that the elderly man was about to pour petrol on himself, the joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava immediately rushed out of the grievance programme and intervened. He directed the Phirangipuram police to take necessary action and ensure justice to the elderly man.