APL 2026 to be conducted across state

Vijayawada: The franchise owners of the Andhra Premier League (APL) announced key decisions regarding the successful conduct of the APL 2026 season on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion at ACA office here, ACA president and MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) said that unlike last season, which was limited to Visakhapatnam, the 2026 edition of the Andhra Premier League will be conducted across multiple venues in the State. Matches will be played in Visakhapatnam, Mangalagiri and Kadapa. In the coming years, APL headquarters will function from Mangalagiri, he added.

He stated that the Mangalagiri stadium is being developed into a world-class facility, while minor works are being completed at Kadapa stadium to host matches this season. Under the slogan ‘Rural Cricket,’ ACA is promoting cricket talent in villages with State government support. Stadiums in Kakinada, Bhimavaram and Anantapur are also being upgraded. The Mulapadu Stadium in Vijayawada is being developed as a centre of excellence on par with Bengaluru standards.

ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu said the APL auction will be held on April 25, the opening match on June 3 in Mangalagiri, and the final on June 28 in Visakhapatnam. Domestic district matches are being conducted two months in advance to scout talent. IPL player Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to participate this season.

APL general council chairman Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao said Rs 35 crore has been spent on stadium development in Mangalagiri. The auction purse has been increased from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 55 lakh. Retired police officers will serve as ethics officers for each team until the season concludes. Bhimavaram Bulls team owner K Sivanath, ICA member Y S Ranganath and ACA Councillor Vishnu Dantu were also present at the press meet.